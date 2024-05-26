THERE is some sad news in Devon this evening that a competitor at the Bicton International Horse Trials has died.
Bicton International Horse Trials released the following statement at 6pm this evening, Sunday, May 26.
It reads: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday, May 26.
“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.
“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.
“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”
It is understood that she died following a fall at a jump on the cross-country course.
The incident is believed to have occurred during the mid-afternoon and the cross-country section was abandoned following the sad incident.
Georgie was well-known on the eventing circuit and had previously competed at the Burghley Horse Trials and Badminton Horse Trials.
Event rider Georgie (nee Strang) married New Zealand event rider Jesse Campbell in December 2020.
Mr and Mrs Campbell lived in Kent.
The four-day Bicton International Horse Trials, held at Bicton Park, East Budleigh, started on Thursday, May 23 and was due to conclude today, Sunday, May 26.