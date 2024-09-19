The indie band Lilypads, who appeared at this summer’s Tavistock Fringe event, are releasing their fifth single – a track of hope and resilience – next week.
Following two sold-out London headline shows, multiple features on BBC Introducing, and over 100,000 Spotify streams, Lilypads have released Coming Home, their first ballad.
It's a deeply personal track written by singer and multi-instrumentalist Thomas Norman. Coming Home chronicles his emotional journey of being stranded abroad for eight months. During that time, he awaited UK border entry clearance for his fiancée, after living together in Spain for six years.
Now reunited with family and settled in the UK, the release of Coming Home couldn’t be more timely. Featuring lyrics such as ‘I’ll be down in Devon finally’, the song captures the raw emotions of hope, perseverance, and the joy of reunion.
Having formed Lilypads 2022, Thomas and his brother Oliver established themselves on the London music scene after Thomas returned from living in Barcelona and after a good reception at an open mic night in Newbury, their hometown.
The band’s name came from the brothers’ former family home’s number sign which featured a frog picture, in a homage to their origins.
Lilypads showcased their talents at the City Sounds Festival in Chichester and then headline at the O2 Academy in Islington.
The Lilypads can be followed on @Lilypadsband on Instagram and Facebook and the video is on @Lilypadsareonyoutube. Coming Home is out on Friday, September 27 and will be available on all major streaming sites.