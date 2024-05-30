A NEW policing plan to curb anti-social behaviour in Tavistock has been welcomed in principle, but with some doubts.
Tavistock Police has suggested increasing community policing teams’ ability to deal with often alcohol-fuelled behaviour such as abuse and vandalism. Officers suggest widening the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) from the open-space Meadows park to the whole of the town.
The PSPOs give police dispersal orders – which means requesting groups or individuals suspected of causing or having the potential to cause a public nuisance to move on, and arresting them if they refuse. They can also confiscate alcohol if they think it is fuelling or could cause misbehaviour.
The PSPO has been effective in cleaning up the Meadows, but has resulted in displacing anti-social problems from the Meadows to Bedford Square. So police would like to respond to complaints and demands for action over issues such as foul language aimed at passers-by, arson in the public loos and begging, for example.
The issue was discussed at Tavistock Town Council last week where concerns were raised that the powers were too wide and indiscriminate and should cover other aggravating factors than alcohol, that youngsters could be unfairly targeted when other age groups might be responsible and that so-called begging might be misinterpreted when it was in fact legitimate.
Cllr Ursula Mann said she needed more information: “I’d want to understand what level of need there is in Tavistock. We haven’t seen any data from police about the number or frequency of incidents. Those that have occurred would largely have been covered by the alcohol order – which I support.
“The extra dispersal powers are my main concern. The town council, has agreed to look at youth related issues as a priority and with police and the community, should be able to find a more positive way to prevent anti-social behaviour.”
The council agreed to ask police to address members at a later date on the issue to clarify PSPO police powers. The issue was debated by Tavistock Town Council budget and policy committee on Tuesday (May 28) as part of a consultation by West Devon Borough Council which ultimately decides on implementing PSPOs.