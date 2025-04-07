The government has been accused of acting as if the Dartmoor Pixie is taking care of the moor’s finances.
Chief executive Kevin Bishop outlined some of the challenges the moor faces at a meeting of the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA).
He said an 8.2 per cent cut in the day-to-day spending budget from the government would amount to a 10 per cent cut once new National Insurance arrangements for employers are factored in. The cut will be the biggest for years.
And, he said, the authority may have to look at restructuring to avoid redundancies.
“This is huge, and this is vital,” said DNPA member Sally Morgan. “It makes me proud to be part of this organisation that we are still managing to do really good work under such difficult circumstances.”
Referencing the government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs she went on: “I wonder what DEFRA think we are doing? I wonder if they think the Dartmoor Pixie exists?
“Who do they think is doing all this?”
She said the delivery of projects on the moor was ‘superb’, but the resources coming from the government were ‘shocking’.
DNPA member Philip Sanders complained that for the second year in succession the authority is going into the financial year not knowing what money it is getting from the government.
Dr Bishop went on: “This is the biggest single cut that we’ve had to revenue funding since I’ve been in post, but members have agreed that they will use reserves for this financial year, so we don’t have to rush into any restructuring.
“The key thing for us now is what happens with the government’s spending review, which will be announced in June.”
“We hope the government will listen. We would hope that national parks, our finest landscapes, are the government’s top priority, but I’m not certain they are.”