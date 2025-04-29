Volunteer rescuers were called out twice last weekend to help walkers who either felt unwell or were injured on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock were first called on Saturday (April 26) at 12.20pm to assist an injured teenage girl on open moorland near Hare Tor.
The 15-year-old, who was part of a school group training on the moor, had slipped and injured her right ankle which swelled up and could not bear weight.
The rescuers’ first hill party reached the casualty site half an hour after call-out and assessed the injury.
Further team members and their Land Rovers then arrived, and, after applying splints to the injury, the casualty was stretchered to a rescue team ambulance and transported back to Willsworthy car park. She was then returned to the care of school staff who took her to hospital for further assessment.
The team was called out the next day Sunday at 3pm by police to help two walkers who had become disorientated during a walk above the River Walkham.
The walkers and their dog had set off from the south side of the river, descended into the valley, crossed a bridge and then climbed a steep hill on the north side of the river.
One of them was feeling dizzy and had a pre-existing medical issue. Both were becoming dehydrated in the heat.
A small hill rescue party was deployed who found them fairly quickly on the top of West Down. They were given water and then escorted back to the team’s vehicles.
A DSRT spokesman said: “Incidents like this can often be avoided by correct preparation, including planning the route, carrying a map, having adequate drink and food and suitable clothing for the conditions and length of walk.”