AN MP has been praised for organising a high-level meeting between farmers and a government minister on the future of sustainable management of Dartmoor.
The third Dartmoor Forum meeting took place at Tavistock’s Bedford Hotel and attracted a mass protest tractor rally by farmers angry at government policy on withdrawing environmental subsidies and introducing inheritance tax on farms.
The meeting went ahead, despite the distraction outside with about 50 hooting vehicles bearing banners calling for more support for UK food production.
Those attending were Sir Geoffrey Cox, Tavistock & Torridge MP (Con), farming minister Daniel Zeichner, representatives from the (NFU) National Farmers’ Union Devon, landowners, Dartmoor commoners, Defra, the independent land use management group (LUMG), Natural England, and Dartmoor National Park and David Fursdon who has led a review into the issues –leading to the latest forum.
The meeting on Thursday, April 3 saw discussion on how best to reduce harm to nature through different farming methods such as grazing.
Mat Cole, National Farmers Union uplands branch south chair, said: “Well done to Geoffrey Cox and NFU Devon for inviting the minister who visited farms across Dartmoor and organised the discussion with 100 farmers.
“All things Dartmoor were discussed around the review, the land use management group, sustainable farming initiative removal, the importance of the farming community in the uplands and the importance of farming businesses to local economy.
“The minister seemed to listen and respond positively. The following NFU open meeting after was a bit more heated and did take a broader outlook on this government's approach to farming. There was also a protest outside from some wider industry individuals which delayed the minister’s journey home.
“The minister was positive things around farmers and the next generation on Dartmoor. We will see how things go going forward, but rest assured the LUMG and NFU will keep fighting for farming businesses in the uplands. It is so important that farming businesses in our community on and around Dartmoor have certainty and confidence to take our upland farms forward into the future.
“We need the tools to make that happen and help from the government that supports farms which embrace a thriving food producing farming business which allows nature and landscapes like Dartmoor to thrive for the next generation and the thousand who enjoy it every day.”
The minister emphasised the need for a fairer distribution of funding to Dartmoor farmers to replace the SFI (Sustainable Farming Incentive), and expressed support for the work of the LUMG for improving relationships between farmers and statutory bodies.
Sir Geoffrey said after the meeting: “The forum allowed farming families to put their concerns directly to the minister, following the Government’s recent sudden decision to suspend the SFI and introduce death taxes on family farms.
“Despite these harmful decisions, the forum’s purpose was to maintain progress in implement the Fursdon Review. The minister demonstrated a welcome commitment to the process we commenced.
“This fresh start has engendered a new approach to Dartmoor governance and between those with a love and interest in its unique culture, communities, farming traditions, and landscapes.”