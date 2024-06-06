Ken Kay, of Dousland, is a former soldier whose family served in both world wars, with his father Arthur landing on the D-Day Normandy beaches: “I was a boy soldier aged 15, and served with the Royal Corps of Signals. My family has all served in the military, with my wife’s grandfather in the First and Second World Wars. He was at Gallipoli and then in the Eighth Army. I’ve done my stints in various places including Northern Ireland. So, remembering comrades from D-Day and the Battle of Normandy is very important to me. They should never be forgotten for fighting for our freedom.”