Crowdfunding for young artists’ project
A COMMUNITY art group is looking to boost the creativity of children and young adults in Tavistock through a year of art activities and events.
The Tavistock Young Artists Project will be themed around sustainable futures, building on the Flags of Hope project and parade which involved over 1,000 primary school children creating flags with climate emergency messages.
The organisers have begun an eight-week crowdfunding campaign through a British Airways community fund which will match a project’s own fundraising achievement.
Andy Cairns, project leader from West Devon Art Workshops, said: ‘The project will be an opportunity both to celebrate the creativity of young people and amplify their voice in calling for a sustainable future for us and our planet.’
The sustainable project sessions will explore using recycled, natural and sustainable materials to create exciting artworks. The aim is to set up two art clubs – one for 5-10 year olds and one for 11-19 year olds and to run at least one day of workshops for ten local schools.
Another aim is to encourage schools and community involvement in Tavistock Carnival through staff training and community workshops, followed by staging a major young artists exhibition in the autumn.
Andy added ‘Last time the project was run in 2016, on a shoestring, it involved over 200 children and young adults. This time we want the project to be bigger and better. So we have set up a crowdfunding project with British Airways’ Better World Community Fund to raise £12,860 – if we reach half that target British Airways will provide the rest.’
Town councillor Ursula Mann said: ‘This project will help support young people by giving them the tools to express themselves creatively.
‘In this way they will find methods to speak out about climate change and other issues they face as a generation, allowing them to have an important and positive voice and through the project.
‘I am highly supportive of the efforts of West Devon Arts’ approach. Their Rivers of Hope project during the Platinum Jubilee celebration shows just how impactful art can be for both young people and the community as a whole.’
Ali Bullock, Tavistock Primary School teacher, said: ‘Students were lucky enough to work with a highly experienced local artist to create a mural for our outdoor area. This project has been a fantastic opportunity to develop children’s creativity, confidence and interest in art which we are extremely grateful for.’
The fundraiser started this month and runs for eight weeks until the end of November. To find out more or make a donation visit https://bacommunityfund.co.uk/p/tavistock-young-artists-project or
