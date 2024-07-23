Shoppers at Co-op stores the Tavistock area have donated £450 donation to Tavistock Cricket Cub’s new girls team - the latest in a series of fundraising efforts.
Kitty Bowyer, team lead for the town’s Market Street Co-op branch, said: “We linked three stores, each donating £150 to the cricket club towards new kits for the new girls team for their first season, in the spring.”
“We also had a fundraiser for Barnardos in mid-July, raising £518 by selling items such as homemade cakes and holding a tombola, hook-a-duck game and other traditional fair games. The whole team got involved and it was a really good turnout, we even had a colleague that dressed up in a dinosaur suit and walked around Tavistock telling members of the public about our fundraiser.
“In total this year we have raised we have raised £2,395 so far this year for Barnados by compiling and selling hampers and sweet cones, we’ve done a sponsored walk with dogs to Yelverton from Tavistock and back. We raised a grand total of £1,106! They walked 20km for Barnardos and had a lovely day out. “We all appreciate the hard work and volunteering of colleagues to donate money to Barnardos to make a difference to all children’s lives when in need.”
The other Co-op branches donating funds to the cricket club were Bere Alston and Brook Street in Tavistock who each gave £150.