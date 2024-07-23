“In total this year we have raised we have raised £2,395 so far this year for Barnados by compiling and selling hampers and sweet cones, we’ve done a sponsored walk with dogs to Yelverton from Tavistock and back. We raised a grand total of £1,106! They walked 20km for Barnardos and had a lovely day out. “We all appreciate the hard work and volunteering of colleagues to donate money to Barnardos to make a difference to all children’s lives when in need.”