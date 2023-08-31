“It’s a very supportive social club and prevents me from getting institutionalised, by spending too much time here in my flat. It would be all too easy for me to think of reasons not to go twice a month because it’s so difficult to get to Tavistock in a wheelchair. I have to rely on a bus and hope it turns up on time, even in bad weather and ensure the only space dedicated to a wheelchair is free for the trip. Then I have to make sure I’m expected and looked after at each end. But the friendly welcoming environment lets me be myself. In the care home I’m well looked after and it’s a great place with many activities, but essentially I’m a number and the residents are not necessarily my friends in the same way.”