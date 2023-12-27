Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association is a vibrant and inclusive sports club that has made a significant impact on the rural community in West Devon, writes Ian Mulholland.
With 27 groups and approximately 500 players actively playing sports, the club has become an integral part of the community. The full player pathway of both male and female football is a testament to the club’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. From coaching groups for reception year children (age four) to over 50’s walking football (some are over 70), Horrabridge Rangers SA has something for everyone!
The club’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and community spirit is truly inspiring. The Minibridgers (4/5-year-olds), Wildcats (5/6/7-year-old girls only), Girls do Football (5-16-year-old girls only), and ManvFit (over 30’s) coaching groups are a testament to the club’s commitment to providing opportunities for everyone to participate in sports and fitness activities.
Horrabridge Rangers SA is a truly inclusive and community sports organisation fulfilling a huge gap in provision of youth football. For instance, it is the only girls’ football club between Okehampton and Plymouth, including Roborough, Princetown and Tavistock and all the villages in between. The club also has links with junior schools and Tavistock College across the area.
As a progressive club, Horrabridge Rangers SA is always looking to develop its teams and move forward. The club has additional sub-committees such as the events and fundraising group, which leads with club events such as bag packing, Halloween event, Goosey Fair sandwich stall, Horse Racing Nights, Annual Ov 30’s Charity Football Game, to name a few. These events not only raise funds for the club but also provide opportunities for members to come together and celebrate their shared passion for sports and community service.
