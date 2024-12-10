The Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival has been hailed a great success for attracting thousands of visitors and raising a huge amount of money to maintain the church building.
The glittering event, with more than 60 trees decorated by community groups, public bodies, schools and businesses, has raised over £14,000 announced the organisers Friends of St Eustachius’ Church.
Vanessa Bowles, of the friends and organiser, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we raised over £14,000. The popularity of the Christmas Tree Festival grows every year and we would like to thank all our contributors for their amazing trees, their imagination and creativity are what makes the festival so special and brings in visitors, old and new, from all over the country.”
The winners of the best decorated tree certificates are, in the schools’ category, Tavistock College with their beautiful depiction of a winter woodland and overall winner The Tavistock Musical Theatre Company whose dragon-inspired tree will have people talking for many months to come.”
She said that St Eustachius’ Church was the most magnificent setting for the festival and the money raised will be used to protect and enhance the buildings.
The huge army of volunteers who run the Festival are now enjoying a well-earned rest but will return next year. They are already asking for any charity or organisation who would like to have a tree, or would like to volunteer to help support the festival to contact them by email: [email protected]