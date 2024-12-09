A CEREMONIAL switch-on of Tavistock Lions’ poignant charity Christmas trees took place with live music, carol singing and refreshments on Thursday last week (December 5).
The Lions’ three Trees of Light high up on the front of Tavistock Town Hall are sponsored by members of the public as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away, to remember a special occasion or a happy event such as a birth.
Tavistock Lions Club president Alan Wroath led the ceremony with a countdown among those assembled and then pressed the switch. The significant moment in the town’s Christmas celebrations was preceded by the lighting of the historic Bedford buildings by Tavistock Town Council, whose staff erected the trees in their lofty positions.
Alan thanked all that had sponsored lights in memory of departed loved ones as well as Simon and Lucie Luke of Morris Bros. (Tavistock) Ltd. for covering all of the costs, the town council works team for erecting and decorating the trees which had been kindly donated by South West Lakes Trust and the Tavistock Times Gazette for publishing the sponsor form and the names on the sponsors in its after Christmas edition of the paper.
He said: “We were very pleased that we were able to switch on the Trees of Light and hold our short service. The trees and the lights are particularly beautiful this year and we know that they have a special significance for those who have sponsored a light to remember someone dear to them or commemorate an important event.
“When we arrived at 5.30pm to set up, the rain was pouring down but soon after 6pm it stopped and remained dry throughout. So we were very grateful given the weather that a surprisingly large group of people came to join us.”
The switch-on was followed by a short service of dedication led by the Rev Matt Godfrey and the singing of two carols accompanied Tavistock Stannary Brass Band. This is the 26th year of the Trees which since the start in 1999 have raised over £160,000 for local charities
The money raised goes to local charities which this year will be Children’s Hospice South West, Derriford Children’s Cancer Services, Marie Curie (Tavistock & Yelverton) and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Plymouth).