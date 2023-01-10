The DPHT was established nearly 20 years ago to protect and preserve as a species the native ponies of Dartmoor for the benefit of the public. It also has several other roles. It works to educate the public in relation to the wider aspects of Dartmoor’s landscape, biodiversity, archaeology and heritage, which the charity hosts through its free guided walks at Bellever, a 450ha site it manages where it runs a herd of native Dartmoor ponies; or through education days at its headquarters at Parke, Bovey Tracey.