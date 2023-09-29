A FAMILY has told how they received essential advice from Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) in their hour of need.
Dave (not his real name) is forever grateful to TASS advisers for the support he and his mother received when he lost his job and his mother’s health worsened.
He said: “I have moved in with my mum after Covid as I lost my job and home and could not cope financially, and mum was getting very lonely. It has been a struggle as my mum’s health has deteriorated and we have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis and have found eating well and heating our home hard, resulting in both of us becoming depressed and anxious.
“I first popped into TASS to get a food bank voucher and they helped and signposted me to the foodbank and Citizens Advice for help with my debts and to sort out my benefit entitlements which was long overdue. They also signposted me to the Tamar Energy Group for support.
“I talked to TASS about my mum, and they helped me realise I was a carer and I could get help from Devon Carers and Devon social care which I now have. Mum got help from TASS with her benefits, and this has really made a difference too.
“I also told the staff at TASS my mental health was not great, and they signposted me to a GP for counselling and to the Make a Difference charity. I realised living on the breadline really hit me and my family hard, resulting in depression and chronic anxiety. Talking to people has really helped. I realise there’s good support out there and that in Tavistock there is a good network of voluntary sector agencies working to support people like me.”
TASS is part of the Tavistock Health and Wellbeing Alliance — a coalition of voluntary and community sector groups working around Tavistock. TASS provides a range of support to older people and carers and vulnerable people living in Tavistock. The cost of living makes everything harder for people, but no one needs to struggle. TASS is at The Anchorage Centre Chapel Street, Tavistock PL19 8AG.