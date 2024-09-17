A Grand Concert, delayed by covid, comes to St. Eustachius Church, Tavistock on Saturday, 28th September, at 7.00pm., when Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir welcomes guests Newquay Male Voice Choir. Compèred by Adrian Wilton, the choirs present a varied programme of songs to appeal to everyone. The event will raise funds for Childrens’ Hospice South West. Details at www.tamarvalleymvc.com.
Charity concert by two choirs
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Tuesday 17th September 2024 11:34 am
Tamar Valley Choir is staging a charity concert on Saturday, September 28, in St Eustachius’ Church, Tavistock. (Submitted)
