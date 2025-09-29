A determined cancer survivor who underwent life-saving surgery last year is running a half marathon in aid of a charity which supports patients with head and neck cancer.
Dotty King, a well-known retailer, runner and running coach, had emergency surgery on her tongue and neck in the summer last year and required a second operation in November to finally clear the tumours.
Famously motivational to others with her optimistic view on life, Dot has continued to fight her way back to health after the debilitating affects of surgery and follow-up treatment. The community rallied behind a 5km run in aid of Stand Up To Cancer staged by a young teenager who was given the confidence by Dotty not to be defeated by bullying.
Now the talented cake baker, of Bere Alston, is running the Weston-Super-Mare Half Marathon on Sunday, October 19, in aid of The Swallows, head and neck cancer charity.
Dotty, who owns Dot’s Teas Health Foods in Tavistock Pannier Market, has named her former cancer Tony to demystify and reduce the fear surrounding it.
The founder of the Bere Alston Trekkers Running Club said: “As I continue to recover from tongue and neck cancer and kicking Tony out once and for all, running (and the gym, high intensity exercise classes and more recently wild swimming) has been a big part of my recovery and every step I take is a step I thought I would not take.
“But here I am, giving it everything I have each day. I will not run my fastest time but I will train and give it everything on the day to help raise funds for this essential charity.”
The Swallows charity supports all people affected by head and neck cancers, patients, carers friends or relatives. The patient is the focus for support, help and signposting, however the role of carers and others is vital too, with their own support needs often overlooked.
Dotty has continued doing everything to give herself the best chance of recovery and running her thriving business with little break.
“Not all of Tony was removed on the first surgery and a second successful attempt was needed in November. I sat on my bum for five minutes to recover and returned to the shop for a six-week stint of non-stop opening and fabulous retail up till Christmas – it was the best therapy as I had no choice but to get on with it.”
She had a big emotional family reunion celebrating her survival, followed by speech therapy, physio, learning to swallow, hospital follow-ups, healing and getting fitter by returning to running and joining a gym.
She marked self-styled ‘glad to be alive’ months and moments by with special activities to celebrate. Two running friends joined a ten-mile coastal path run and a post-run sea swim which conquered Dot’s fear of swimming and is now a key part of her therapy.
Dotty can be sponsored in aid of the The Swallows, head & neck cancer charity, at her shop or via this link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/dotty-king
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.