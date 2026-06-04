A GROUP of volunteers from Bow Gospel Hall have collected another small mountain of donations for people living in Ukraine and Moldova.
More than 20 local people took dozens of bags containing bedding, clothes, toys, medicine, food and more to the church on Monday, June 1 following the latest appeal.
The donations will be sent to charity Christian Response to Eastern Europe (CR2EE) in Exmouth for sorting before being delivered to Ukraine and Moldova.
Donations can be dropped off regularly on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month between 10am and 11am at Bow Gospel Hall.
The church can be found on Junction Road in Bow at postcode EX17 6HN.
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