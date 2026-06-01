"We'd walk the tube lines overground, in our spare time, just to keep fit. We got through most of them,” she said. “When I moved back to Devon – I went to school in Teignmouth – I decided I wanted to do longer walks again, so the idea to walk the South West Coast Path came up and I thought ‘well I’m 54 now, I best do it while I still can.’ When I told some friends about it, they asked if I was raising money for charity and I thought ‘why not?’”