The organisers of Okehampton’s memory cafe are currently appealing for more volunteers to help out at its weekly meetings.
More volunteers are needed to help make refreshments, assist with any activities during the meeting, and chat with attendees.
Community Links SW, Home Instead and OCRA have run the memory support group since it was re-instated in 2023. Weekly meetings are held from 1-3pm every Tuesday in the upstairs community space at the Pavilion in the Park. The cafe is open to anyone living with dementia or other memory problems.
British charity Dementia UK describes dementia as an umbrella term for a progressive neurological disease which attacks the brain cells, preventing them from working, causing symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and trouble with speech and understanding.
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