A group of Okehampton residents will run an information stall on June 6 to highlight concerns about the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, including children, held by Israel.
Members of the public will be able to talk to organisers between 11am and 1pm outside St James Chapel as part of the session which aims to raise awareness of the alleged abuse of Palestinian prisoners.
There will also be information about the alleged mistreatment of pro-Palestinian activists who were detained after their Gaza-bound aid flotilla was intercepted earlier this month.
The United Nations has reported on “arbitrary, prolonged and incommunicado detention by Israeli authorities” of Palestinians, and claims of torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment.
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