AN Okehampton man was fatally injured in a collision during a bike ride across Dartmoor, a court has heard.
Blue Ramsey, 52, was cycling with friends one day in August 2024 on the A382 near Chagford when a car pulled out in front of him.
Blue had front and rear facing dashcam on his helmet and part of this was shown to the court which was full of relatives of both the victim and the defendant, the motorist.
The dashcam showed Blue riding across a humpback bridge before riding along the country road where Jack Price was in his car facing the direction of the oncoming cyclists from a parked area.
But Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday this week (May 27) that Price, 24, kept carrying out a three-point turn despite seeing the cyclists from a distance away.
The court heard that father-of-four Blue, of Brandize Park, Okehampton was unable to avoid colliding with the Peugeot car and was knocked off into the road.
Eyewitnesses could be heard saying 'no, no, no' as they could see what was going to happen, said prosecutor Warjinder Bains.
Price, of Okehampton Road, Exeter, who has no previous convictions, admitted causing death by careless driving.
Blue was seriously injured in the collision on August 4 and his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital in Plymouth on August 21.
His widow said she had told him to 'go carefully' before he went out with four friends to do a circular route around Dartmoor.
She said in a statement that they met at 17 and spent 35 years together and Blue was a highly intelligent, practical man with plenty of common sense who made them feel safe and loved.
District Judge Stuart Smith adjourned the case for a probation report and Price will be sentenced next month.
Judge Smith said Blue's family in court felt devastating grief and noted that his life could obviously not be restored.
He said no sentence could compensate them for their loss or assuage their anguish and distress over what he called 'a devastating tragedy'.
Price was given an interim driving ban and warned that carrying out an unsafe manoeuvre against a vulnerable road user like a cyclist carries an immediate prison sentence.
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