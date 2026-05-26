Hundreds braved the heat this Sunday (May 24) to attend the Okehampton Rotary Club’s fair, which this year saw something of a difference to its usual proceedings.
The fair is famous for its fundraising duck race, but organisers faced a problem: the Environment Agency had banned river access following a diesel spill earlier in the year.
Yet the race still went ahead with Army cadets running around a track holding one of the rubber ducks while being showered with water to keep them cool.
There were 43 stalls and lots of entertainment from The Moor Jazz Duo, Richard's Time Machine, and OCRA.
A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “Overall, it was a good day, raising a substantial amount of money, which will all go towards helping the local community.”
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