A second man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton, say police today, Friday, May 22.
Police renewed an appeal for witnesses and dashcam evidence to support the crash investigation.
Emergency services were called to a collision between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, May 19.
The crash involved a silver-coloured BMW estate, a white Ford Transit van and a white Citroen Relay Luton van.
The 33-year-old male driver of the BMW, from the Okehampton area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A police statement said: “The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 74-year-old man from the Bude area, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.
We have now been informed that he died of his injuries on Thursday 21 May. His next of kin have been informed.”
The driver of the Citroen van was uninjured.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage following the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its website at this link here or by calling 101 quoting log 397 of 19/5/26.
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