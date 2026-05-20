A man has died and another driver seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton.
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a silver-coloured BMW estate, a white Ford Transit van and a white Citroen Relay Luton van.
The 33-year-old male driver of the BMW, from the Okehampton area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 74-year-old man from the Bude area, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Citroen van was uninjured.
The road was closed for a number of hours while officers conducted a forensic investigation of the scene.
The police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the incident between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, May 19.
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