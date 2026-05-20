Police are appealing for information to identify the owner of a dog that attacked a beloved pony in Bere Alston.
Male miniature Shetland pony, Scooter, is an equine therapy pony and was sadly injured in Bere Alston on Sunday, May 10.
The dog, off the lead, entered a paddock and chased two ponies, including Scooter who was injured as he collided with a gate post when he panicked and ran to escape the dog.
The owner is described as a female aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 6ins tall. She is reported to have been ‘well-spoken’ and had dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.
The dog is believed to be a six-month-old brown-and-white springer spaniel in a harness.
PC Lucy Wyatt, lead for equine crime at Devon & Cornwall Police said: "This is a very distressing incident which highlights the risk to animals, including livestock, when dogs are not under proper control.
“We are urging anyone who has information about this incident, or who may be able to identify the owner or the dog involved based on the description provided, to please come forward.
“If you are the owner of the dog involved, please do the right thing and make contact with us.”
Charmaine Blamey is Scooter's owner, and runs Collytown Therapy Ponies. She said “Scooter is part of our family and a companion to our other horses. He is also part of ‘Collytown Therapy Ponies’ - a service we provide to support neurodivergent children in our local community.
“I would like the owner to come forward; to see the damage her dog has caused, and to have a valuable conversation about how this kind of incident can be prevented in the future.”
She also offered general advice to all dog owners: “If you’re not sure of your dog’s recall ability, please, please, please put your dog on a lead around other animals.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or call 101 quoting crime reference number 50260122054.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers: https://crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.
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