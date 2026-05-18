A stretch of the M5 near Exeter is closed this morning (May 18) for an ongoing "police-led incident”
The motorway has been closed in both directions between Junctions 31 and 30 due to the incident since the early hours of this morning.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Multiple diversions have been put in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will update the public as soon as the incident has been resolved."
Queuing traffic from Haldon and Telegraph Hiils at Kennford on the 18. Image: trafficcameras.uk (trafficcameras.uk)
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