A bus route that services Okehampton Primary School was abandoned this morning as a result of severe congestion caused by the M5 closure.
Devon County Council announced earlier today that bus route OKE034 was abandoned before picking up pupils due to increasing congestion, which prevented the driver from reaching the passengers.
OKE034 runs between Okehampton Primary and Cranbrook, Exeter, travelling along the M5 for part of the route, but the police have closed the motorway between J30 A376 Sidmouth Road (Exeter / Service Areas) and J31 A38 (Okehampton turn off) due to an ongoing incident.
This has caused severe congestion on the A379 between Kennford and Sandygate Roundabout as traffic seeks an alternative route.
Devon and Cornwall Police have not provided any information about the nature of the incident.
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