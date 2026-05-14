COUNCILLORS will consider three proposals for future opening hours of Devon’s library service at a meeting next week.
The authority’s Cabinet will meet on Wednesday, May 20 to consider three proposals for future opening hours, as well as investing an extra £1 million in the library service.
The proposals are set out in a cabinet report published on Tuesday, May 12 and follows a three‑month public consultation that attracted more than 25,000 responses, including 5,300 paper surveys and feedback from 2,246 young people.
Possible changes to staffed opening hours generated the strongest response, with many saying it would affect how often they use their local library.
Next Wednesday councillors will be asked to consider three options for statutory opening hours: reducing total staffed hours by 30 per cent; reducing hours by ten per cent or making no change to current staffed hours.
A scrutiny committee has already recommended that any proposals should not include reductions to statutory opening hours.
The Cabinet report also sets out wider plans to develop the library service, alongside a new long‑term vision.
These include expanding Open Plus technology, making greater use of volunteers and community partnerships, and investing through a proposed library transformation fund.
Consultation responses highlighted strong backing for libraries as community spaces, particularly for children, older people and more vulnerable residents.
More than 6,000 people also said they would be willing to volunteer in their local library.
Under all three options, there would be potential to extend opening hours in future through volunteering, technology and community partnerships.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Libraries, said: ‘No decisions have yet been made, but my personal recommendation is to invest more in our library service to protect it for the long term and safeguard statutory opening hours.
‘I said from the beginning this would be a genuine consultation, and I meant it.
‘We received more than 25,000 responses and considered every one.
‘Libraries in their current form are not financially sustainable in the long term, and doing nothing would leave the service facing a cliff edge.
‘That is why change is necessary.
‘We have shown that we are a financially competent administration and our aim is simple: protect the service, invest extra money and work with communities to make libraries stronger and more resilient.
‘My preference is for library hours to remain as they are today, while making libraries stronger and more sustainable through investment, partnership with local communities and a transformation programme that can help them weather future financial pressures.
‘I want to sincerely thank our library staff.
‘I know this has been a difficult and uncertain period, and they continue to do an incredible job supporting Devon’s residents every day’.
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