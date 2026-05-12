Bargain hunters are invited to two charity sales in Walkhampton on Sunday, May 24.
Yelverton Friends of Children’s Hospice South West are holding two pre-loved sales at the same time on the village hall site, one in the hall and one in the grounds with free entry.
A car boot sale starts at 10am for sellers to set up and at 11am-4pm for buyers. The hall sale, which includes second-hand clothes, also runs from 11am-4pm.
There will be homemade cakes and drinks and other refreshments for sale in the hall.
Stallholders and car boot sellers will be charged £5 for pitches and stalls. For more information contact Linda on 01822 852142 or email: [email protected]
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