Pupils from St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum hit the bullseye on an activity break away from the classroom.
The pupils enjoyed archery, rock climbing, giant skiing, giant ball maze, spider web game and hiking among other activities designed to foster resilience, teamwork and confidence.
The children stayed for three days at Heatree Activity Centre near Manaton in Dartmoor National Park and given the chance to challenge themselves physically and emotionally while developing essential life skills.
Their stay saw them tackle tasks encouraging them to push beyond their perceived limits. Staff reported excellent attitudes throughout, with pupils supporting one another and showing determination in every activity.
The group also enjoyed a surprise celebration, with a silent disco organised to mark a pupil’s birthday.
Staff members Rachel Jennings, Claire Morris and Hannah Minty were thanked for their support in ensuring the children had a safe, enriching and memorable experience.
Heatree Activity Centre provides outdoor learning experiences supporting children’s physical, emotional and personal development. The centre is recognised for its high-quality provision and commitment to safe, curriculum-linked outdoor education.
Debbie Nunn, St Andrew’s headteacher, said: “This residential has been an incredible experience for our pupils. They have shown resilience, kindness and teamwork in abundance. The memories they have made will stay with them for a long time, and we are extremely proud of how they represented the school.”
Tracey Cleverly, of the Learning Academy Partnership which oversees the school, said: “This is a fantastic example of learning beyond the classroom at its very best.
“Experiences like this give children the opportunity to develop confidence and resilience in a way that simply cannot be replicated indoors.
“We are proud of our pupils for embracing every challenge and supporting each other. Opportunities like this are central to our commitment to providing rich, memorable learning experiences for every child.”
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