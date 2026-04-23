In a sunny wood on the edge of Dartmoor Polly and Beano the heavy horses are quietly plodding along doing essential work to keep woodlands productive and healthy.
With a few softly spoken commands Will Hampton drives his beloved Ardenne and Comtois breeds. The team working in perfect harmony is Dartmoor Horse Loggers which specialises in low-impact woodland management throughout the South West.
Will said: “We use Polly and Beano to extract timber in difficult to access, and sensitive woodlands. Using horses is less damaging than heavy machinery and keeps a traditional skill alive. We can reach difficult to access woodlands, so smaller woodlands are used and productive.”
The timber removed is used for charcoal, biomass chip, firewood, play parks, conservation. by and local businesses and projects.
It could be a hundred-year-old scene - Beano the horse hard at work with Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Dartmoor Horse Loggers team Will Hampton and horse Beano managing woodland. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Polly, left, and co-worker Beano, of Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Will Hampton working with Beano the horse of Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Making light and low-impact work of woodland management are Will Hampton and Beano, of Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Taking a brief rest are Beano and Will Hampton of Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
In a scene which could be set in pre-mechanised times, Will Hampton and Beano the horse manage woodland as Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
Polly, left, and Beano are the power behind Dartmoor Horse Loggers. Picture by Tom Shiner-McGinley. (Tom Shiner-McGinley.)
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