“This decision has not been taken lightly. While we continue to believe in the strength of the core business, TGJones has experienced highly challenging trading conditions over the past year, along with many other brick-and-mortar retailers. Weak consumer spending and cost-of-living pressures, combined with rising operating costs as a direct result of government policy and recent geopolitical events, have meant that the company as a whole has remained loss-making. The forced name change from WHSmith has also negatively impacted consumer awareness, despite the fact that the proposition has improved.“