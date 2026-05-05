CYCLISTS in Callington are set to benefit from improved facilities after the town council responded to long-standing complaints about inadequate bike parking in the town centre.
Callington Town Council has installed new bicycle racks on New Road, addressing concerns from residents who said existing provision was either poorly located or difficult to access. The new racks have been positioned outside the public toilets in a spot the council says is more convenient for everyday use.
The move follows feedback from members of the public who had raised frustrations about the lack of suitable places to securely leave their bikes while visiting the town. Many had argued that the previous racks discouraged cycling into the centre, particularly for quick trips to shops or local services.
In a statement, the council made clear the upgrade was a direct response to those concerns. “The public asked and we delivered. Members of the public highlighted the bicycle racks within the town centre were either inaccessible or poorly located and we listened.”
The council also emphasised the new location was chosen with safety and practicality in mind. “We have now installed new bicycle racks for your convenience, located outside the public toilets, New Road. This area is clearly covered by full CCTV.”
Officials say the racks are ideally placed for people making short visits, whether shopping, accessing local businesses or connecting with public transport. “Whether you are visiting one of the shops or businesses in town, or catching a bus, why not take advantage of the newly installed bicycle racks?” the statement continued.
The initiative forms part of a broader effort to encourage more sustainable travel into the town centre.
Council representatives hope the new facilities will make a noticeable difference to residents and visitors alike. “We hope this improvement makes it easier and more convenient for everyone to travel into the town centre by bike.”
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