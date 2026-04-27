VOLUNTEERS young and old joined forces with Callington Lions Club to make a real difference in the community after two successful litter picks removed more than 76kg of rubbish from local streets and green spaces.
The clean-up campaign, organised as part of the club’s environmental week, saw members head out across the area with bags, gloves and plenty of community spirit.
Their first stop was Harrowbarrow, where Lions members and residents worked together to clear litter and tidy shared spaces.
Organisers said the results showed just how much can be achieved in only a few hours when local people pull together.
Every bag collected not only helped improve the look of the village, but also protected wildlife and made the area safer and cleaner for everyone.
The Lions Club gave special thanks to Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall and community shop Tamar Valley Pantry for their continued support for the local community throughout the year.
The second clean-up took place at Callington Recreational Park, where blustery conditions failed to stop the determined team of volunteers.
Once again, helpers of all ages turned out, with organisers especially pleased to see local teenagers joining the effort. Their involvement was praised as a positive sign of younger generations taking pride in their town and helping care for the environment.
Even club mascot Lenny the Lion made an appearance, although organisers joked he spent part of the day “inspecting” the park zip wire rather than collecting litter.
Across the two events, volunteers collected an impressive 76.6kg of rubbish.
To put that into perspective, organisers said the haul weighed more than a full-grown capybara, an adult mountain lion or even a fully grown Komodo dragon.
Callington Lions Club said the litter picks had shown the power of community action, with residents stepping up to help create a cleaner and greener future.
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