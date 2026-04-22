WHAT better way to start the month than with Callington MayFest – a community day that is bursting with song and dance.
Taking place on Saturday, May 9, the day promises to bring people together in celebration whilst supporting local arts — with plenty of events for members of the public to get involved with.
Organised by Callington Community Arts (CAVe), and supported by partners including Callington Town Council, MayFest has developed into the “largest participative community event in Callington's social calendar”.
CAVe has been bringing a wide range of live entertainment and monthly films to Callington since 2008, but its first MayFest burst onto the scene in 2013 and was well received. Since then it has grown year on year and now includes something for everyone across all age groups.
Working in support, a town council spokesperson said: “Please put Saturday, May 9, in your diaries and make sure you get along to this year’s Callington MayFest! We’re certain you won’t regret it.
“With two town centre stages and four indoor venues at our disposal there’s plenty of choice for all tastes across the generations.”
Preparations start early and there are a number of free Cornish dance and music workshops already taking place across the town in the weeks leading up to MayFest.
Workshops include: Making Mayfest Music with Emma; Find Your Voice With Sarah; and Circus Skills Extravaganza with Rosie Rainbow.
A spokesperson added: “These are suitable for all abilities so why not come along and learn some Cornish dances.”
If making music is what you’re after why not join the ‘Making MayFest Music with Emma’ workshop at Callington Town Hall.
Share songs, try out ideas, and help shape the sounds that will fill the town this spring.
Organiser Emma Oliver-Trend describes the group sessions: “This gathering is open to all confidence levels — whether you sing, play, or just enjoy listening. By signing up, you’re supporting Callington Community Arts’ mission to bring people together through local music, dance, and creativity.”
Emma will be taking the reins with the MayFesters band this year. She is looking to create a large group of mixed instrument, mixed ability and mixed age to learn Cornish tunes, by ear and from notation.
For any budding singers, ‘Find Your Voice With Sarah’ will be the workshop for you.
No experience is needed people can just come along to the Methodist Church Rooms and give singing a go with the inspirational Sarah Owen.
Thanks to overwhelmingly positive feedback, Sarah has lead these workshops in the run up to Callington MayFest since the event began.
Sarah said: “What to sing, can't song then this is for you, plus you'll make new friends. And we look forward to seeing all those who have supported these workshops in the past.”
Finally, if you’re looking for a more playful afternoon give ‘Circus Skills Extravaganza with Rosie Rainbow’ a go.
These sessions celebrate the community’s creativity and shared fun.
Rosie said: “Roll up for a playful afternoon of circus skills with Rosie – from plate-spinning to simple juggling and balance tricks, this hands-on workshop is open to all ages and abilities.”
The town council are still looking for people to support this year’s event.
The spokesperson added: “We need your help to marshal this event – please contact us. Would you like to construct a giant? – Let us know. Would you like to busk? – Let us know. We are also looking for face painters – get in touch.”
People are asked to register their interest in workshop dates. Visit the website and click on the name of the person you want to book with: callington-tc.gov.uk/community/mayfest
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