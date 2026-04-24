THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for a good cause after hundreds of runners came out to push themselves to the limit as part of a Reservoir Run at Roadford Lake.
More than 150 people came out to support Devon Air Ambulance on Sunday, April 19, as they tied up their running shoes and took on 2.5k, 5k, or 10k to raise money for the charity.
Hosted by South West Water, all participants were presented with a goody bag and medal at the finish line – with trophies going to the winners of first, second and third places for each race.
In total, £2,670 was raised for the charity.
All of the money raised went to Devon Air Ambulance who respond to emergencies, including serious illness and injuries, 365 days a year. Launched in 1992, its crew of pilots, paramedics and doctors provide rapid care, by air or by road, when its needed most
Tracy Hepper, corporate partnership manager at Devon Air Ambulance Trust, said: “We are always so appreciative of the support we receive from our local businesses. Thanks to South West Water for organising such a great event and to all the participants that took part, raising vital funds for the charity. Everyone’s support plays a crucial role in our community and events like this enables us to continue saving lives across Devon."
Dani Twelvetree, South West Water’s director of customer communications and engagement, added: "The Roadford Reservoir Run was a fantastic day and a real celebration of community spirit. The sunshine, positive atmosphere and number of families taking part made it a really special event.
“We’re incredibly proud to have supported an event that not only brought people to one of our beautiful lakes but also raised awareness and funds for Devon Air Ambulance.”
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