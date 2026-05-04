The BBC Antiques Roadshow is coming to Devon later this month.
The BBC TV programme will be filming at the Dartington Estate near Totnes on Sunday, May 31.
Fiona Bruce and her team of experts will be on hand to give valuations and expert information.
The event is ticket only, the estate has said, with the filming areas located in the courtyard, private garden, great hall and great lawn open only to those who have secured tickets from the BBC in advance.
The Barn Cinema, White Hart pub and Elmhirst Heritage Centre will be closed. However, the Cider Press Centre, the Green Table Cafe and the Garden Cafe will be open as normal.
The estate has reminded people that parking in the on-site car parks will be reserved for ticketholders attending the Antiques Roadshow event and these car parks will be managed by the BBC event team.
Parking for non-ticket holders will be limited and not guaranteed, however the wider estate, outside of the areas specifically mentioned above, will be open to walkers.
Normal service resumes on Monday, June 1, when the site will be open as usual.
The show, which is a hugely popular part of the early Sunday evening TV schedule, sees visitors bring along their curiosities to be evaluated for authenticity and interest and to be given a ball-park valuation.
The production team selects a number of appraisals to be televised on the programme.
Often, the professional evaluators give a rather in-depth historical, craft, or artistic context to the item, adding to the appeal of the show for anyone interested in culture and history.
The other part of its appeal is seeing the interaction between those bringing along their prized objects to be valued and the experts, each specialists in their field, who appraise and value them.
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