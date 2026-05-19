The Rotary Club of Okehampton hosted a fellow member from Evesham last weekend (May 16-17) when he stopped off in the town on a 700-mile charity walk.
Dave Foster, also known as ShelterBoots Dave, is currently undertaking a 700-mile walk across the length of England from Land’s End to the Scottish borders to raise money for ShelterBox – a charity that works to provide shelter and tools to people who have lost their homes to disaster.
He is aiming to raise £20,000 for ShelterBox disaster relief, which would cover the cost of 50 custom-built family-size tents or 1,000 thermal blankets.
To support and track Dave on his journey, or to find out more about ShelterBox, visit: www.shelterbox.org.
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