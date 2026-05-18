There may have been rain, but there were no dampened spirits at Okehampton Castle this weekend as hundreds came to enjoy the heritage site’s famous Bluebell Sunday.
The event ran from 10am to 3pm and included free entry to the castle, guided tours, wildlife walks and bug-hunting, a performance by Wren Music, sword-fighting demonstrations and workshops by Mystic Swords, and Conservation in Action activities.
This year, the castle will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, with volunteer-led tours available on the first full weekend of each month from April to October. Okehampton Castle volunteer and former mayor of Okehampton, Tony Leech, said that with just two more volunteers, they could open the castle seven days a week.
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