The Mayor of Okehampton presented a cheque for over £1,400 to a charity that supports members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and blue-light workers struggling with their mental health.
At last week’s Mayor Choosing ceremony, Mayor Richard Colman handed over a cheque for £1452.06 to a representative from Rock2Recovery – an Exeter-based charity that supports members of the Armed Forces, veterans, blue-light workers and their families during difficult periods in their lives.
At the ceremony, Cllr Colman also presented awards to outgoing Mayor’s Cadet Sergeant Felicity Pahdi, Bobby Fortnum, and an unnamed member of the public for their services in the community.
Cllr Colman, a former firefighter, was re-elected as mayor for 2026/27 and announced that he would continue to support Rock2Recovery for his chosen charity over the next 12 months.
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