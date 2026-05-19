West Devon Borough Council has provided funding for arts and community-led activities across the area, with further projects planned.
The council’s Community Arts and Activities Grant Fund has allocated funding to seven arts and cultural projects in its first round.
Among the projects is West Devon: Cultivating Creativity, a series of arts workshops for schools run by DAISI. The workshops have introduced children to a range of mediums, including felt, gelli printing and clay.
Sustainable Hatherleigh also received funding for a community project aimed at teaching and enabling practices such as composting and tool repair.
Jen Howarth, representing Sustainable Hatherleigh, said: “The funding has been brilliant for Sustainable Hatherleigh. It has built on the work of our volunteer-led community group, which focuses on engaging local people in environmental activities, from wildlife to upcycling.
“The grant has enabled us to provide a varied programme of activities for local people that will have long-lasting positive impact on our communities and has helped our group feel even prouder of what we achieve.”
Community Feasts has organised meals for groups to mark events, including International Women’s Day and the upcoming Refugee Week in Tavistock.
Greta Button, who is involved with Community Feasts, said: “Thanks to the funding from West Devon Borough Council, the hall was paid for, as well as soft drinks, spring flowers and decorations.
“I bought a cart to transport supplies and a Bluetooth speaker for music. The funding will cover at least two more feasts. Our June feast, part of Refugee Week in Tavistock, will bring Afghan families together with our regulars from Okehampton for music, food, and dancing. The council’s grant will go towards ingredients for families to prepare and share a traditional dish. Later, another feast will mark Fairtrade Fortnight in September.”
The council’s Community Halls Capital Grant Fund also assists village halls and community centres with improvements and modernisation. In addition, the council has helped secure nearly £2 million in sports funding for the area and has launched rewilding projects to support biodiversity.
Cllr Jane Elliott, lead member for community wellbeing, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many of our communities embracing creativity and coming together through arts and cultural activities. By supporting these projects, we’re investing in our people, in wellbeing, connection and pride in where we live.
“I am delighted that this first round of funding has already made a real difference, and excited to see what the next round of projects will bring.”
The council has announced the next round of organisations to receive support from the grant fund, which includes the Red Spider Society, Soul Singers CIC, Chapel Barn CIC, Tavistock Memory Cafe, Friends of Drewsteignton Church, DYS Space Ltd, Kingdon House and The Printworks, and Okehampton Town Council.
In 2025, the grant funded winter workshops at Proper Job, a sustainability hub in Chagford that promotes reusing and recycling our resources, local food production, and other environmental initiatives, including the annual “pre-loved fashion show” that encourages people to reuse clothes.
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