Lamerton Parish Council is inviting comments from Lamerton residents on the draft Lamerton Neighbourhood Plan during its Regulation 14 public consultation, which runs until June 11.
The first of three drop-in sessions is being held at Lamerton Community Centre tonight, Tuesday, May 19 from 6-7pm to explain the process, answer questions and/or record comments.
The plan aims to give the parish a voice in planning decisions, ultimately taken by West Devon Borough Council.
It sets out planning policies and a long-term vision for the parish.
A further drop in session will be held on Saturday, May 23 and Saturday, June 6 from 10am to 12 noon, also at the community centre.
Lamerton parishioners are encouraged to read and comment on the draft document at http://www.lamertonparishcouncil.gov.uk
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