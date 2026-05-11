A village plant and cream tea sale has brought in record proceeds for a children’s charity.
The Yelverton NSPCC annual plant sale is always popular and there was a queue over 100-metres long to enter St Paul’s Church grounds for this year’s event on Saturday, May 16.
Ric Cheadle, of Yelverton NSPCC fundraising team said: “On a wonderful sunny afternoon, the hardworking team raised over £2,850 for the charity by selling plants they had grown themselves or received from local growers.
“The team provided a wonderful selection of cakes and scones and by 4pm they were celebrating the most successful plant sale for many years.”
The fundraising committee thanked customers and plant donors. New members are always welcome. For further details email Sonja Cheadle at: [email protected].
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