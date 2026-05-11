A village plant and cream tea sale has brought in record proceeds for a children’s charity.

The Yelverton NSPCC annual plant sale is always popular and there was a queue over 100-metres long to enter St Paul’s Church grounds for this year’s event on Saturday, May 16.

Ric Cheadle, of Yelverton NSPCC fundraising team said: “On a wonderful sunny afternoon, the hardworking team raised over £2,850 for the charity by selling plants they had grown themselves or received from local growers.

“The team provided a wonderful selection of cakes and scones and by 4pm they were celebrating the most successful plant sale for many years.”

The fundraising committee thanked customers and plant donors. New members are always welcome. For further details email Sonja Cheadle at: [email protected].

Yelverton NSPCC village annual plant sale and cream tea event harvested record takings.
Customers queued round the block to grab a blooming bargain at Yelverton NSPCC village annual plant sale which recorded record takings. (Submitted)

Yelverton NSPCC annual plant sale and cream tea event was a blooming success with record takings.
Yelverton NSPCC annual plant sale and cream tea event was a blooming success with record takings. (Submitted)
Yelverton NSPCC volunteers at the village annual plant sale and cream tea event which reaped record takings.
Yelverton NSPCC volunteers ready to sell plants to the many people queuing to buy them (Submitted)
Yelverton NSPCC committee recorded record taking from its annual plant sale and cream teas in the parish church grounds.
Yelverton NSPCC committee recorded record taking from its annual plant sale and cream teas in the parish church grounds. (Tindle)