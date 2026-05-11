A teenager has spoken of the pride in finishing his Ten Tors Jubilee Challenge.
Damien Bowyer, 17, of Tavistock, finished his third and final Ten Tors as part of the Jubilee Challenge. His mum Helen said: “To end up with a gold medal was the proudest moment. He said he loved being with everyone on the moors and his teachers and friends of Bidewell Brook School in Plymouth. We both thank the Army and Jubilee Challenge for making Damien’s dream come true.”
She said: “It’s hard to sum it all up. It was, well, a very emotional weekend.
“I’m very proud and full of praise for Damien and everyone who took part in the Jubilee Challenge. He and many others trained through the pain in order to overcome the tough physical challenge.
“Ten Tors and the Jubilee Challenge was hard work, but it all helped them achieve their other goals in life. But most of all they succeeded in Ten Tors as a team and never gave up. Sadly this is Damien’s last one now and time to make way for others to have a place.”
Damien received his gold medal for completing three Ten Tors Jubilee Challenges, having been presented with a bronze and silver for his previous achievements.
Helen asked Damien what he liked the most about his adventure, his reply was: “I loved being with everyone on the moors and my teachers and friends of Bidewell Brook School and all the Army were very kind to me and gave me lots of encouragement and help when needed.”
Helen continued: “I can’t thank the Army enough for giving young disabled adults the chance to take part in such a big adventure.
“And a huge thank you to Jubilee Challenge for giving my boy the opportunity to achieve this fantastic achievement in life.”
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