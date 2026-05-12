Budding scientists came up with the winning formula when it came to their chemistry knowledge.
It has been another hugely successful year for chemistry students at Tavistock College with students of all ages impressing with their performance at the prestigious National Chemistry Olympiad.
Year 13 students performed exceptionally well in the challenge with all the chemistry students entering and gaining top awards, three achieving a gold award and two silver.
Overall science is thriving at Tavistock College with triple science results regularly finishing in the top 20 per cent of the country and science overall regularly finishing in the top 40 per cent nationally.
A-level chemistry at Tavistock College continues to grow and shine with the course now regularly ranked among some of the highest performing at both local and national level.
College director of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) Michael Harris said: “We are so proud of their achievements. The Chemistry Olympiad is no mean feat, with students expected to not only compete with the top students both nationally and internationally but also commit to additional study outside of their normal course to prepare.”
More than 17,000 students took part nationwide, with Tavistock College Year 13s placing in the top 8.5 per cent (Gold) and top 25.7 per cent (Silver).
This is the third consecutive year of Tavistock College students achieved ‘outstanding’ results in this highly competitive challenge.
Over this period 50 per cent of Tavistock College A-level chemistry students have scooped gold awards while all students are consistently gaining a certificated award.
This reinforces the outstanding performance of Tavistock College post-16 chemistry at the college, achieving grades of 50 per cent A*-B and 100 per cent pass rates for five years running.
For the first time in recent history, the college also entered year 10 and 11 students into the highly competitive National Junior Chemistry Challenge involving largely handpicked 5,000 pupils from 127 schools sitting a paper
However, Tavistock College allowed any student studying multiple science to enter, performing ‘admirably’ in a ‘complex and challenging’ test.
Year 11s achieved two golds (top 15 per cent), nine silvers (top 27 per cent) and 57 coppers (top 44 per cent). All Year 11s gained a copper or above which was ‘very impressive’. Year 10s had a harder task having only started the course in September but performed ‘brilliantly’.
Kevin Williams, college head of science and chemistry lead, said: “The school is extremely proud of the effort students have put into these challenges.
“A massive well done to all the students who took part this year. Regardless of the colour of the awards, these tests are designed to be very challenging and any student willing to go above and beyond to challenge themselves should be celebrated and applauded”.
He said although exam and national competitions were an external ‘pat on the back’ for students, the real success is built daily in classes.
“Five years ago, we set a goal to offer the best possible science education in the South West. It’s a journey that will never end but we’ll always strive. We are extremely proud of the hard work of students and teachers, ensuring we’re making progress towards this goal.”
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