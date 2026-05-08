A DUCK race created a splash in a West Devon village over the bank holiday weekend, raising funds to keep the village hall going.
Milton Combe Village Hall craft fair and duck race proved a success on Bank Holiday Monday, despite a shallower than normal stream leading to the odd duck – of the plastic variety – going aground.
One of the organisers Val Bolitho said: “The duck race raised £428 and the craft fair £360, which is brilliant.
“It costs about £5,000 per year to keep the hall going, utility bills, minor repairs and other general maintenance. This is one of the main funders helping to keep our Victorian village hall running and we really appreciate the support we get from people who visit and enjoy this annual event.”
Prizes were awarded for the first three ducks. The winners were: first, Emily Baker; second, May Tuggle; and third, Graham Hanwell. Meanwhile, some less lucky ducks went aground on rocks in places.
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