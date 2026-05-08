The hard work of two Girlguiding figures in the Tavistock area has been honoured at ceremonies at county level.
Two members of Girlguiding Tavy Division were given highly respected awards over the same weekend.
At the Devon Trefoil AGM, Kate Harding was recognised for her hard work and organisational skills supporting Tavistock Trefoil Guild, the adult branch of Girlguiding.
The very next day, at a South West Region event at Powderham Castle, the Tavy Division Commissioner, Laura Warne, was presented with an Inspirational Leader Award. She was nominated for the award by a young member of 4th Tavistock Guides.
Laura said: “Our local volunteers in Girlguiding serve to provide opportunities and new experiences for our young members, but we ourselves enjoy lots of fun and fellowship in the process. It’s really gratifying when our committed local volunteers are acknowledged at higher levels for their service.”
Tavistock area is enjoying a fast growth in both Girlguiding and Trefoil Guild and spaces are available for more adult members to join the organisations. Anyone interested in learning more can visit the Girlguiding website or email [email protected]
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