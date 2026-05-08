Thousands of young people are now gathering at Okehampton Camp, ready to set off on an epic hike across Dartmoor for the Ten Tors Challenge.
Over two thousand teenagers will camp overnight at the army base and set off on a 35-, 45- or 55-mile journey at 7am tomorrow.
Teenagers with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will set forth on an adapted route at 7:30am as part of either the Jubilee Challenge or Dartmoor Granite Challenge.
Before the challengers start their journey, there will be prayers and speeches and the Red Devils, the British Army’s world-famous Parachute Display Team, will be jumping into Okehampton Camp to coincide with the start of this year’s challenge.
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