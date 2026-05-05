Thousands of teenagers from across the South West will mass at Okehampton Camp as the iconic Ten Tors Challenge returns this weekend (May 9-10).
Tomorrow (Friday, May 8), 2,400 young people will arrive at Okehampton’s Army base to set up camp, ready to start a gruelling trek across Dartmoor at 7am on Saturday morning (May 9).
Teams will variously complete a 35, 45 or 55-mile hike across the moor, including an overnight camp, and will be entirely self-sufficient throughout. Participants with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will also be able to take part in the Jubilee Challenge or Dartmoor Granite Challenge.
There are several changes to this year’s event, including a new system for traffic and parking management in response to concerns raised by the Okehampton community, and a new Ten Tors director.
New director, Colonel James Bird has first-hand experience of the Ten Tors Challenge, having been part of a team of soldiers to undertake the challenge in 2017 to see how hard it really was.
He said: “I wish everyone contributing to the event the very best of luck. I’m really looking forward to seeing your hard work, determination and commitment rewarded over the course of the weekend.”
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